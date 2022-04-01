Europe Moving Away From Being Dependent on Russian Gas - French Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday that the European Union is moving toward energy independence from Russia with the support of all members

"At the summit in Versailles several days ago, the 27 EU countries agreed to achieve energy autonomy from Russia - this includes all energy resources - and adopt a plan to help handle oil, gas, all sources of energy. The agreement was reached, so now we are on the path to our energy independence," Le Drian said at a press conference in Tallinn when asked if Paris is ready to cut its gas partnership with Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decree on requiring gas payments in rubles goes into effect today. It stipulates that all contracts for pipeline gas deliveries with companies registered in countries that have sanctioned Russia be settled in the Russian national Currency.

French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced on Thursday that Paris will not accept the Russian demand, citing the existing contracts between the countries.