UrduPoint.com

Europe Must Stick To Long-Term Contracts To Avoid High Energy Prices - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Europe Must Stick to Long-Term Contracts to Avoid High Energy Prices - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) All interactions in the area of energy supplies should be long-term and market-based, but the Europeans have moved away from this and are now forced to buy gas at an inflated price, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"The (Russian) President (Vladimir Putin) spoke about energy interactions, that all our interactions in the field of energy supplies should be as transparent as possible, exclusively market-based and based on long-term contracts. This is what the Europeans have moved away from, and now they are buying gas, I'm estimating roughly, not for 300, but 1,300," Peskov said.

The European Commission said in its forecast earlier this week that energy prices in the European Union will remain high throughout 2022.

In December 2021, gas prices hit an all-time record of $2,190 per thousand cubic meters.

Russian energy giant Gazprom has repeatedly stated that the intentional EU policy of moving away from long-term contracts to spot ones has enabled higher prices and lower medium-term predictability. Russia says it stands ready to increase gas supplies to Europe, but Gazprom needs long-term contracts, as greater investments will be required.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe European Union Buy Vladimir Putin Price December Gas All From

Recent Stories

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

4 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

4 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

4 hours ago
 New documentary tells story of how Dubai’s schoo ..

New documentary tells story of how Dubai’s school community came together duri ..

4 hours ago
 Global food industry leaders will examine latest t ..

Global food industry leaders will examine latest trends to chart a better food f ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>