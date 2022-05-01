UrduPoint.com

Europe Needs 56Bln Cubic Meters Of Gas To Fill Storage Facilities To 90% - Gazprom

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Europe Needs 56Bln Cubic Meters of Gas to Fill Storage Facilities to 90% - Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) Gas reserves in the underground storage facilities in Europe were replenished by 6.9 billion cubic meters as of April 29, so companies will have to pump in about 56 billion cubic meters more to get them 90% full, Russia's Gazprom said on Sunday.

"According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, as of April 29, gas reserves in the European underground gas storage facilities were replenished by 6.9 billion cubic meters. To reach the level of 90% storage capacity, declared as a target by the European Union, companies will have to pump about 56 billion cubic meters of gas," the company said on Telegram.

