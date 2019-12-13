UrduPoint.com
Europe Prioritizes Single Market As Brexit Looks All But Assured - European Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The integrity of the European Union's single market and maintaining a "close operation" with the United Kingdom is a priority in prospective Brexit negotiations, the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, told reporters after pro-Brexit Tories won an absolute majority in the United Kingdom general election.

"The level playing field and the integrity of the single market is a very important issue for us, it means we will have to discuss, to negotiate with our partner [the UK] and see how it is possible to give this very important guarantee for the future," the new European Council president said.

Asked whether a Brexit deal can be reached within the course of the next 12 months, Michel chose not to make predictions.

"Regarding Brexit, it's not my intention to predict based on the experience of the past but I hope that we will be able to work very hard with the British government [to ensure security and stability for UK citizens and companies]," he said.

Michel added that he hoped to have "loyal negotiations" with the UK to reach an agreement.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaking after election victory on Friday, vowed to "get Brexit done" by January 31, 2020.

