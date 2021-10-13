UrduPoint.com

Europe Receives Less Gas Not From Russia But From Other Supplies - Total

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The problem of gas shortage on the European market is related to a decrease in supplies not from Russia, but from other countries, TotalEnergy CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Wednesday.

Pouyanne said during the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week event that the decrease in supply from countries other than Russia is the main reason why there is less gas in Europe right now.

