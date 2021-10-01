UrduPoint.com

Europe Risks Failing To Replenish 28% Of UGS Gas Reserves - Russia's Gazprom

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 03:26 PM

Europe Risks Failing to Replenish 28% of UGS Gas Reserves - Russia's Gazprom

The occupancy of European underground gas storage facilities (UGS) is 20.5 billion cubic meters lower than last year, and if injection rate remains unchanged, Europe risks failing to replenish about 28% of the winter reserves, Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The occupancy of European underground gas storage facilities (UGS) is 20.5 billion cubic meters lower than last year, and if injection rate remains unchanged, Europe risks failing to replenish about 28% of the winter reserves, Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Friday.

"According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, the level of reserves in European UGS is still the lowest in many years.

The gap in occupancy totals 20.5 billion cubic meters of gas, compared to the last year," Gazprom wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine's occupancy is 32.6% or 9.1 billion cubic meters lower than last year as of September 29, the Russian company added.

"If daily injection rates remain at the average September's level, by October 20 ... the (European) UGS will have around 76 billion cubic meters of gas, which means around 28% will not be replenished," Gazprom added.

