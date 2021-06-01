UrduPoint.com
Europe Stock Markets Climb At Open

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 12:59 PM

European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Tuesday with economic recovery prospects boosted by expectations that oil producing nations will keep crude flowing

London, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Tuesday with economic recovery prospects boosted by expectations that oil producing nations will keep crude flowing.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.4 percent to 7,051.52 points compared with Friday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.7 percent to 15,529.59 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.5 percent to 6,477.93.

Eurozone indices had closed lower on Monday.

The OPEC group of oil-producing countries and its allies look set to boost production further when they meet Tuesday, as pandemic-hit demand for crude recovers.

