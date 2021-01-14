UrduPoint.com
Europe Stock Markets Little Changed At Open

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:50 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Europe's main stock markets were little changed to firmer at the open Thursday, with London and Frankfurt edging higher but Paris flatlining.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies rose almost 0.2 percent to 6,755.74 pointsIn the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added nearly 0.3 percent to 13,975.61 points but the Paris CAC 40 was almost flat at 5,660.42.

More Stories From Business

