Europe Stock Markets Little Changed At Open 9 March 2021

European stock markets opened little changed Tuesday as investors weighed the possibility of higher inflation and interest rates against expectations for a solid recovery from the coronavirus crisis this year

Paris, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 )

European markets posted sharp gains on Monday after EU leaders pledged to double vaccine deliveries to 300 million doses between April and June, boosting hopes for a faster return to normal.

In London, the FTSE 100 index was virtually unchanged at 6,716.32 points.

In Frankfurt, after another record high on Monday, the DAX 30 slipped around 0.3 percent to 14,343.02 points and in Paris, the CAC 40 index was flat at 5,903.26 points.

