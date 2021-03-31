Europe stock markets open flat 31 march 2021

European stock markets opened largely flat on Wednesday, with London in focus as investors pushed new listing Deliveroo, the app-based meals delivery business, down sharply

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :European stock markets opened largely flat on Wednesday, with London in focus as investors pushed new listing Deliveroo, the app-based meals delivery business, down sharply.

Shares in Deliveroo, London's biggest listing in a decade, dived 15 percent in early deals even though the company had set the price at the bottom of its target range.

Investors remained broadly cautious about the outlook for inflation and higher interest rates, persistent concerns which have forced markets onto the defensive after months of sustained gains.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was virtually unchanged at 6,771.88 points.

In the eurozone, the Frankfurt DAX 30 was at 14,998.62 points and the Paris CAC 40 at 6,085.02 points, both flat.