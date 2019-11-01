UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe Stocks Advance At Open

Umer Jamshaid 41 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 01:50 PM

Europe stocks advance at open

Europe's main stock markets opened higher on Friday, after broad gains in most of Asia, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.3 percent at 7,269.02 points

London, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Europe's main stock markets opened higher on Friday, after broad gains in most of Asia, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.3 percent at 7,269.02 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 won 0.3 percent to 5,744.03 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.4 percent to 12,914.09, compared with Thursday's closing levels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London Paris Frankfurt Market Asia

Recent Stories

Infinix Hot 8, A must have smartphone under 20,000 ..

13 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Algeria&#039;s Acting Pre ..

16 minutes ago

42% of Pakistanis consider poverty to be a high pr ..

21 minutes ago

US Sister Cities Condemn Washington's Failure to A ..

30 minutes ago

Moscow Court Turns Down Request to Make Serebrenni ..

31 minutes ago

Mehran University appoints public school principal ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.