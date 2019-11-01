Europe stocks advance at open

Europe's main stock markets opened higher on Friday, after broad gains in most of Asia, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.3 percent at 7,269.02 points

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 won 0.3 percent to 5,744.03 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.4 percent to 12,914.09, compared with Thursday's closing levels.