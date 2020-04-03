UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe Stocks Dip As Virus Infections Top One Million

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 02:26 PM

Europe stocks dip as virus infections top one million

Europe's stock markets slid in early deals on Friday as global novel coronavirus infections topped one million and the death toll surpassed 50,000

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ):Europe's stock markets slid in early deals on Friday as global novel coronavirus infections topped one million and the death toll surpassed 50,000.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip firms erased 1.3 percent to 5,410.95 points compared with Thursday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX reversed 0.8 percent to 9,492.91 points and the Paris CAC 40 shipped 1.1 percent to 4,175.30.

Milan's FTSE Mib shed 1.5 percent to 16,583.33 and Madrid's IBEX 3 dropped 0.8 percent to 6,523 points.

"COVID-19 cases hit one million, and we may be just at the beginning of a much wider contagion," Swissquote Bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya told AFP.

"The short-term impact of the coronavirus tragedy is straightforward: a complete shutdown of businesses worldwide is taking a heavy toll on the global economy.

" Investors were meanwhile awaiting key non-farm payrolls data in the United States, the world's top economy, which is being hit hard by COVID-19.

Traders absorbed this week's data showing a whopping 6.7 million US workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, on top of the 3.3 million the week before as the coronavirus forced businesses nationwide to close their doors.

"We may see a much bigger-than-expected decline in US nonfarm payrolls in March, given that the expectations could not adjust to the rapidly evolving situation in the US, and the amplitude of a gradually-halted economic activity across the States," added Ozkardeskaya.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank London Paris Frankfurt Madrid United States March May Market Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Asia-Pacific Region Unlikely to Benefit From Low O ..

5 minutes ago

Sumo tournaments postponed as Japan coronavirus ca ..

5 minutes ago

Untouchable: the baby born to a mum with coronavir ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) invites research ..

5 minutes ago

Oil extends gains after record rally but stocks st ..

17 minutes ago

Putin Instructs Cabinet to Take Measures to Overco ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.