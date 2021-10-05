Europe stocks open higher despite losses elsewhere

Europe's major stock markets gained ground at the open on Tuesday, as investors shrugged off losses in Asia and on Wall Street

London, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Europe's major stock markets gained ground at the open on Tuesday, as investors shrugged off losses in Asia and on Wall Street.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index advanced 0.6 percent to 7,050.82 points, compared with Monday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index increased almost 0.4 percent to 15,095.10 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.5 percent to 6,511.06.

However, Asian indices tumbled on Tuesday following a Wall Street slump, as soaring oil prices put further upward pressure on inflation while a standoff in Washington over raising the country's borrowing limit fuelled fears of a catastrophic US debt default.