UrduPoint.com

Europe Stocks Open Higher Despite Losses Elsewhere

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 01:01 PM

Europe stocks open higher despite losses elsewhere

Europe's major stock markets gained ground at the open on Tuesday, as investors shrugged off losses in Asia and on Wall Street

London, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Europe's major stock markets gained ground at the open on Tuesday, as investors shrugged off losses in Asia and on Wall Street.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index advanced 0.6 percent to 7,050.82 points, compared with Monday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index increased almost 0.4 percent to 15,095.10 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.5 percent to 6,511.06.

However, Asian indices tumbled on Tuesday following a Wall Street slump, as soaring oil prices put further upward pressure on inflation while a standoff in Washington over raising the country's borrowing limit fuelled fears of a catastrophic US debt default.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Washington Oil London Paris Frankfurt Market Asia

Recent Stories

Kenya to use technology to expand tax base

Kenya to use technology to expand tax base

14 seconds ago
 Georgia reports 867 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia reports 867 new COVID-19 cases

16 seconds ago
 Provision of amenities to people priorities of gov ..

Provision of amenities to people priorities of govt: DC Duki

2 minutes ago
 Record 62,557 individuals treated free of cost und ..

Record 62,557 individuals treated free of cost under Sehat Plus Card in Septembe ..

2 minutes ago
 Asian markets follow Wall St down as oil surge fan ..

Asian markets follow Wall St down as oil surge fans inflation fears

2 minutes ago
 53rd World Military Shooting C'ship 2021 underway ..

53rd World Military Shooting C'ship 2021 underway at Lahore Garrison: ISPR

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.