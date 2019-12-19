UrduPoint.com
Europe Stocks Open Mixed

Thu 19th December 2019

Europe stocks open mixed

European stocks moved in mixed directions at the start of trading on Thursday, with London's FTSE 100 dipping ahead of an interest rate decision by the Bank of England

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ):European stocks moved in mixed directions at the start of trading on Thursday, with London's FTSE 100 dipping ahead of an interest rate decision by the Bank of England.

While the FTSE 100 drifted less than 0.1 percent lower in early trading, the DAX 30 edged less than 0.1 percent higher. The Paris CAC 40 rose by 0.1 percent.

