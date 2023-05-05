UrduPoint.com

Europe Stocks Rebound From Losses Before US Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 07:23 PM

European stock markets rebounded slightly Friday before key US payrolls data, after the previous session's sharp losses driven by interest rate hikes and banking sector woes

The sentiment was partly boosted after US tech titan Apple said first-quarter iPhone sales and services revenue beat forecasts, capping a successful earnings season for the sector.

Yet Asia diverged after a Wall Street slump Thursday on renewed US banking fears and this week's quarter-point rate hikes from the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve, who are seeking to tackle stubbornly high inflation.

The dollar wavered before April's US non-farm payrolls (NFP) data, which will give clues about the health of the world's biggest economy and the next step for the Fed.

- Key figures around 1100 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 7,733.73 points Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.8 percent at 15,858.13 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.4 percent at 7,373.41 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 percent at 4,297.50 Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.5 percent at 20,049.31 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.5 percent at 3,334.50 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for holiday New York - Dow: DOWN 0.9 percent at 33,127.74 points (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1030 from $1.1012 on Thursday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2605 from $1.2574 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 134.11 yen from 134.29 yen Euro/pound: DOWN at 87.50 pence from 87.58 penceBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.7 percent at $73.73 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.6 percent at $69.65 per barrel

