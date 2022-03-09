UrduPoint.com

Europe Stocks Rebound Sharply At The Open 9th Mar, 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2022 | 01:45 PM

Europe stocks rebound sharply at the open 9th Mar, 2022

Europe's major stock markets rebounded sharply at the open on Wednesday from recent Ukraine-driven losses

London, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Europe's major stock markets rebounded sharply at the open on Wednesday from recent Ukraine-driven losses.

Frankfurt's benchmark DAX soared 3.8 percent to 13,321.80 points and the Paris CAC 40 surged 3.6 percent to 6,176.99.

Outside the eurozone, London's FTSE 100 jumped 1.8 percent to 7,090.52 points compared with the closing level on Tuesday.

"European stock markets are enjoying a bounce this morning -- some sense that the recent moves were oversold," noted Markets.

com analyst Neil Wilson.

Asian equities traded mixed Wednesday as three days of painful losses gave way to a semblance of stability, though oil prices extended gains after the United States and Britain moved to ban imports of Russian crude.

However, dealers warned of more volatility as Russia showed no sign of letting up on its invasion of Ukraine.

"Stock markets are highly volatile as uncertainties loom," cautioned Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

