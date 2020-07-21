Europe stocks rise on vaccine hopes, EU stimulus deal

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Europe's stock markets advanced at the open on Tuesday on coronavirus vaccine hopes and after EU leaders finally clinched a landmark 750-billion-euro ($860-billion) stimulus deal.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.6 percent to 6,296.

10 points compared with the closing level from Monday.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index jumped 1.1 percent to 5,146.48 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 1.5 percent to 13,237.82.

"A combination of vaccine optimism and fiscal stimulus is boosting the mood in the market on Tuesday," said City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.