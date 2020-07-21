UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe Stocks Rise On Vaccine Hopes, EU Stimulus Deal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 12:50 PM

Europe stocks rise on vaccine hopes, EU stimulus deal

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Europe's stock markets advanced at the open on Tuesday on coronavirus vaccine hopes and after EU leaders finally clinched a landmark 750-billion-euro ($860-billion) stimulus deal.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.6 percent to 6,296.

10 points compared with the closing level from Monday.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index jumped 1.1 percent to 5,146.48 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 1.5 percent to 13,237.82.

"A combination of vaccine optimism and fiscal stimulus is boosting the mood in the market on Tuesday," said City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ICC postpones T20 World Cup due to Coronavirus

4 minutes ago

Hope Probe restores Arab nations&#039; former glor ..

37 minutes ago

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Z ..

48 minutes ago

SC suspends PHC order for release of 196 alleged t ..

1 hour ago

Blast in Quetta Bazaar leaves one dead, seven othe ..

1 hour ago

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 26 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.