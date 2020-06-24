UrduPoint.com
Europe Stocks Sink On Virus, Trade War Concerns

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 07:38 PM

Europe stocks sink on virus, trade war concerns

Europe's major stock markets sank Wednesday as investors worried over rising coronavirus infections in several countries and fresh trade tensions between the European Union and the United States, dealers said

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Europe's major stock markets sank Wednesday as investors worried over rising coronavirus infections in several countries and fresh trade tensions between the European Union and the United States, dealers said.

Asian equities were mixed as traders weighed positive data suggesting economies are recovering against signs of a second wave of infections and the reintroduction of some lockdowns.

Yet indices across Europe dived deep into the red, while the euro edged down versus the Dollar.

"Today we have the combination of rising coronavirus cases in various countries, including the US and Germany, which naturally casts doubt over the ability of countries to continue to reopen and people's willingness to ease their way back to something that resembles normal life," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam told AFP.

"Both of these are a considerable threat for businesses and employment. Add to that the trade aggression from the US towards Europe at the worst possible time... and investors are understandably unsettled." Erlam added: "Whether that lasts is another thing. The (economic) stimulus trade is powerful as we have seen repeatedly." While governments and central banks have provided a wall of cash to support markets, investors are nevertheless walking a tightrope between hopes the easing of restrictions will lead to a rebound and the possibility that the relaxation will inflame the pandemic again.

After a rally across most of Asia on Tuesday, Wall Street and Europe followed suit after figures pointed to a big improvement in eurozone private-sector activity in June as well as a jump in US new home sales.

Meanwhile, several countries continued to loosen up, including in Britain where pubs, restaurants, hotels and cinemas were told they could open again from July 4.

There are however growing concerns of a relapse in some countries, with Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike warning a number of new cases had been found at one workplace.

That comes after Germany reimposed containment measures in two western districts -- home to almost 640,000 people -- after an outbreak at a slaughterhouse infected more than 1,500 workers.

Portugal has also announced new restrictions in and around Lisbon.

"Reopening optimism is showing signs of fading," noted City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

"Coronavirus news has been far from good on a global scale.

"Several states in the US continue to see record daily rises, whist the death toll in South America has topped 100,000. Yet investors assume that there is a small chance of a second lockdown on the scale of what we have just experienced."

