Europe stocks wobble at open 4th Oct, 2021

London, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Europe's major stock markets wavered at the open on Monday, as investors tracked news regarding the potential collapse of troubled property giant China Evergrande.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was marginally higher at 7,029.90 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index eased 0.2 percent lower to 15,124.89 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 0.

3 percent to 6,497.42.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong stocks plunged Monday on Evergrande fears after the firm suspended trading in its shares, though most other markets in Asia rose after a strong pre-weekend lead from Wall Street.

The crisis at Evergrande, which is drowning in a sea of debt worth more than $300 billion, has roiled markets in recent weeks on fears that its failure could spill over into the wider Chinese economy and possibly further.