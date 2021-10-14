UrduPoint.com

Europe Suffering From Consequences Of Its Own Unbalanced Gas Policy - Russia's Novak

Thu 14th October 2021 | 02:01 PM

Europe Suffering From Consequences of Its Own Unbalanced Gas Policy - Russia's Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The European gas market crisis is caused by management mistakes and unbalanced energy policies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"Management mistakes have been made (by the European market) which led to the situation in the gas market.

(In Europe), nobody is planning the gas demand and nobody is planning the supply, there is only hope for invisible market hand," Novak said at a panel session at the Russian Energy Week, currently held in Moscow.

"The mistakes increased reliance on the spot market, which is hugely unpredictable and as a result the European energy users are dealing with the consequences," the deputy prime minister added.

