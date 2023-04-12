Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Europe Will Not Become Dependent On US Gas Deliveries As On Russian Ones - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Europe Will Not Become Dependent on US Gas Deliveries as On Russian Ones - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Europe will not become dependent on US deliveries of gas similar to its former dependency on Russian oil and gas, Assistant US Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt said on Tuesday.

"No, I do not see Europe replacing its former dependency on Russian oil and gas with dependency elsewhere," Pyatt said during a press briefing.

Earlier in April, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States to Europe increased by 140% to 56 billion cubic meters in 2022 year-on-year.

At the same time, according to Pyatt, Russian deliveries of piped natural gas to Europe tumbled from 40% to 9% over the past year.

  In the diplomat's view, European countries will not return to purchasing Russian fossil energy sources in the future after Moscow allegedly used energy as a weapon amid the special military operation in Ukraine.

Since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the European Union started seeking ways to limit its dependence on Russian fuel. As part of these efforts, the bloc has increased energy cooperation with a number of countries including Algeria, the US, Qatar, and Nigeria, importing either pipeline gas or LNG.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe European Union Oil Qatar Same Algeria United States Nigeria February April Gas From Billion Weapon

Recent Stories

e&amp;â€™s AGM approves cash dividends at AED 0.4 ..

E&amp;â€™s AGM approves cash dividends at AED 0.4 per share for H2 2022, and AED ..

7 minutes ago
 Greece, Egypt Discuss Electricity Interconnection ..

Greece, Egypt Discuss Electricity Interconnection Project - Foreign Ministry

12 minutes ago
 Coordinator COMSTECH calls on Vice Chancellor Punj ..

Coordinator COMSTECH calls on Vice Chancellor Punjab University Prof. Dr. Khalid ..

11 minutes ago
 Aftermath of the AJK HC verdict; AJK CEC issues no ..

Aftermath of the AJK HC verdict; AJK CEC issues notification of Sardar Tanveer's ..

12 minutes ago
 MBRGI&#039;s spending in 2022 reached AED1.4 billi ..

MBRGI&#039;s spending in 2022 reached AED1.4 billion on projects impacting 102 m ..

21 minutes ago
 DC distributes compensation cheques among flood vi ..

DC distributes compensation cheques among flood victims

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.