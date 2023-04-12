Europe Will Not Become Dependent on US Gas Deliveries as On Russian Ones - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Europe will not become dependent on US deliveries of gas similar to its former dependency on Russian oil and gas, Assistant US Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt said on Tuesday.

"No, I do not see Europe replacing its former dependency on Russian oil and gas with dependency elsewhere," Pyatt said during a press briefing.

Earlier in April, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States to Europe increased by 140% to 56 billion cubic meters in 2022 year-on-year.

At the same time, according to Pyatt, Russian deliveries of piped natural gas to Europe tumbled from 40% to 9% over the past year.

In the diplomat's view, European countries will not return to purchasing Russian fossil energy sources in the future after Moscow allegedly used energy as a weapon amid the special military operation in Ukraine.

Since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the European Union started seeking ways to limit its dependence on Russian fuel. As part of these efforts, the bloc has increased energy cooperation with a number of countries including Algeria, the US, Qatar, and Nigeria, importing either pipeline gas or LNG.