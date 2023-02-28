UrduPoint.com

Europe Wind Installations Grow 4% In 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Europe wind installations grow 4% in 2022

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Europe's gross 19.1 gigawatts (GW) of new wind power installations last year represented a 4% rise from 2021, according to a WindEurope report on Tuesday.

Wind energy in Europe in 2022 and the outlook for 2023–2027 showed that 16.1 GW of new installations were in the EU–27.

Onshore wind accounted for 87% of new installations at 16.7 GW in Europe plus the UK, while onshore installations in the EU-27 accounted for 92%.

New offshore wind installations in Europe amounted to 2.5 GW last year.

"Europe's wind farms generated 487 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity in 2022. This covered 17% of the electricity demand in the EU-27 plus the UK," the report highlighted.

- Investment in new wind farms falls in 2022 According to the report, Europe announced €17 billion ($17.9 billion) of new investments, covering 12 GW of new capacity that will be built this year and beyond.

This represents less than half the amount invested in 2021.

"The anticipated capacity factors of the new onshore wind farms built in Europe in 2022 is 30-45% and around 50% for offshore wind," the report said.

The average power rating of new onshore turbines was 4.1 megawatts (MW) and 8 MW for offshore wind.

Germany installed the most wind power capacity in 2022 at 2.7 GW, 88% of which was from onshore wind power.

Sweden and Finland had 2.4 GW of installed wind power capacity each, France had 2.1 GW, and the UK and Spain each had 1.7 GW.

Furthermore, Denmark and Ireland had the highest proportions of wind energy in their electricity mixes, at 55% and 36%, respectively.

Wind met more than 20% of the electricity demand in five countries: the UK at 28%, Germany at 26%, Portugal at 26%, and Spain and Sweden each at 25%.

Despite the Russian-Ukraine conflict, which rendered 75% of its total installed capacity of 1.8 GW inactive, Ukraine installed 83 MW of new capacity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Europe France Germany Ireland Spain United Kingdom Portugal Sweden Finland Denmark From Billion

Recent Stories

CBUAE revokes licence of &#039;Dollar Exchange&#03 ..

CBUAE revokes licence of &#039;Dollar Exchange&#039; house

1 hour ago
 UAE Press commends country&#039;s strides in empow ..

UAE Press commends country&#039;s strides in empowering People of Determination

2 hours ago
 Oklahoma twisters injure 12, leave thousands witho ..

Oklahoma twisters injure 12, leave thousands without power

2 hours ago
 Sharjah has four UNESCO World Heritage potential s ..

Sharjah has four UNESCO World Heritage potential sites

2 hours ago
 ENOC wins basketballâ€™s title of 4th Labour Sport ..

ENOC wins basketballâ€™s title of 4th Labour Sports Tournament

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.