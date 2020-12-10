European Airlines Predicted to Register $11.9Bln Losses in 2021 Amid Pandemic - IATA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

European airlines are predicted to register $11.9 billion in losses in 2021, the most of any region in the world, as the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to continue disrupting global air travel over the next 12 months, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday

"IATA's latest economic forecast reveals that in 2021 Europe is expected to be the worst-hit global region in terms of airline losses (-$11.9 billion) and EBIT [earnings before interest and tax] margin (-9.5%)," a press release said.

According to the IATA, passenger numbers in Europe have fallen by 70 percent in 2020 amid an unprecedented drop in demand as countries across the globe closed their borders to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Only Africa and the middle East registered a greater percentage fall in passenger numbers, with 72 percent and 73 percent, respectively, IATA said.

Europe has been hit by a second wave of COVID-19 this fall, and Rafael Schvartzman, IATA's regional vice president for Europe, said that the projections were grim reading for the aviation industry.

"Our projections for this year and next are little short of a disaster for European air transport. Border restrictions and quarantine measures have brought demand to a halt and the region has been affected even worse than most other parts of the world," Schvartzman said in the press release.

Several prominent European flag carriers, including Germany's Lufthansa, have been forced to cut jobs and apply for government bailouts in order to stay afloat in 2020.