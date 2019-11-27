UrduPoint.com
European, Asian Arms Manufacturers Tried To Illegally Copy Russian ORSIS Rifles -Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Some European and Asian arms manufacturers have tried to copy and illegally produce Russian ORSIS high-precision rifles but they all failed, Vladimir Zlobin, the general director of the ORSIS manufacturer, under the Promtechnologies group, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"All ORSIS rifles are created by our developers. For ten years, we have seen cases where some states, including countries in Europe and Asia, tried to copy our products, but every time they faced overwhelming technological barriers," the source said.

According to Zlobin, former ORSIS employees, in violation of the agreements on the non-disclosure of trade secrets and non-competition, tried to create their own manufacturing sites.

"All attempts [to copy rifles] resulted in failures and bankruptcy, the machines were put up for sale, many were held accountable. Some efforts by such people continue and they will be held accountable soon enough," the company's general director said.

Apart from that, Zlobin also said that Russian snipers will receive a new small-caliber training rifle, developed based on the ORSIS T-5000 high-precision sniper rifle, beginning in 2020.

The ORSIS T-5000 is manufactured by the Promtechnologies weapon's factory.

