European auto market plunges 76.3 pct in April: Automakers

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Europe's auto market plunged further in April, with sales down by 76.3 percent from the same month a year earlier, figures released Tuesday by a sector federation showed.

New car registrations had already fallen an annualised 55.

1 percent in March, owing to the impact of the coronavirus, according to the European automobile Manufacturer's Association (ACEA).

The numbers represented the first full month that restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19 were in place, and saw "the strongest monthly drop since records began," an ACEA statement said.