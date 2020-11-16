European Business Summit to Start in Virtual Format on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The European Business Summit will start its two-day session on Monday, gathering online European leaders and top officials as well as business executives to discuss the economic challenges that Europe is facing in light of COVID-19 pandemic.

The participants will include Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Creco, Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans, Rwanda's Trade Minister Soraya Hakuziyaremye among many others.

The event will revolve around Europe's transition to green economy as the European Union is implementing the Green Deal plan, a draft legislation on radical reforms in the economy, energy and transport that would halve carbon emissions by 2030 and nullify them by 2050.

Among other topics set to be discussed at the summit are digital transformation, climate change, and prospects of the European Union's relations with Ukraine and the African region.