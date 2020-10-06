European Businesses in Russia Expect Recovery From COVID-19 in 2021 - Association

Most of the European companies in Russia, which have been affected to some extent by the coronavirus pandemic, expect their business activity to recover in 2021, according to the joint survey by the Association of European Businesses (AEB) and GfK-Rus research institute

The research, dubbed "Strategies and Prospects for European Companies in Russia" has been held annually since 2011 and focuses on the main prospects and challenges of European companies doing business in Russia. The latest study was conducted from July-August 2020 among 90 top managers of companies, as well as members of the AEB, working in Russia.

"Nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of participants said that their business was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. A quarter of these companies expect their business to recover by the end of 2020, while most of them believe it will take longer to quit [the crisis] - in 2021," the survey read.

At the same time, 10 percent of companies have even received benefits from the pandemic and demonstrated business growth.

"The AEB study showed that the Russian market remains attractive for European business, even taking into account the current economic and political situation." GfK-Rus CEO Alexey Dorofeev said while commenting on the results of the survey.

European companies named five main consequences of the pandemic for their business in Russia. Over 50 percent of them noted a decline in sales, while 33 percent of companies were forced to cut budgets. Another 21 percent of companies were forced to cut the financing of market research. Every fifth company postponed the release of new products, and 14 percent of companies were forced to cut salaries.