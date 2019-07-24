UrduPoint.com
European Businesses Urge EU To Ease Entry Rules For Russians

Wed 24th July 2019 | 09:59 PM

European Businesses Urge EU to Ease Entry Rules for Russians

The Association of European Businesses (AEB), a group representing foreign investors in Russia, has welcomed the upcoming liberalization of Russia's entry rules and urged EU countries to return the favor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The Association of European Businesses (AEB), a group representing foreign investors in Russia, has welcomed the upcoming liberalization of Russia's entry rules and urged EU countries to return the favor.

"The Association calls upon the European Union to resume its work on the visa liberalization process with Russia in the near future," the statement read.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree earlier this month that will allow foreign tourists to travel to St. Petersburg and the wider region with only an electronic visa, starting October 1.

"This simplification of the visa regime will have a strong positive impact on the development of the country's vast tourism potential. Moreover, it will strengthen cross-cultural communication and mutual understanding," the AEB said.

It called on the Russian authorities to extend the electronic visa regime to the whole territory of the country and apply it to all visa categories.

A free-of-charge electronic visa can be received from the Russian Foreign Ministry at least four days before entering the country and is valid for 30 days. The duration of the stay cannot exceed eight days.

