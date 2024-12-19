European Car Market Shrank 1.9% In November
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The European passenger car market narrowed 1.9% year-on-year in November, reversing growth seen in the prior month, with France leading the decline, an industry group report said Thursday.
New passenger car registrations in the EU last month totaled 869,816 units, the European automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) said.
France saw the steepest drop at 12.7%, followed by Italy with a 10.8% decline, while Germany remained nearly flat, inching down 0.
5%. Spain was the only major EU market to show growth, rising 6.4%.
The battery-electric car market share for November fell to 15% from 16.3% last year, while volumes dropped 9.5%.
In January-November, new car registrations in the 27-member bloc rose slightly 0.4%, reaching 8.7 million units.
Spain's car market grew 5.1% in the first 11 months of this year, while France saw a 3.7% drop, and Germany and Italy experienced smaller declines of 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.
Recent Stories
Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds to blow in Karachi tomorrow
World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi
PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamabad
France declares 'exceptional natural disaster measures' in cyclone-hit Mayotte
Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased
UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence official
ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024
2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials
OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro
Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum
More Stories From Business
-
European car market shrank 1.9% in November7 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens Thursday down8 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 20244 hours ago
-
Stocks and dollar edge higher before Fed rate decision13 hours ago
-
Ahsan inaugurates high-level workshop to outline CPEC Phase- 2 road-map14 hours ago
-
ECC reviews summary for subsidy on urea import14 hours ago
-
SBP launches new version of eCIB System14 hours ago
-
Decline risk premiums provides opportunity for Pakistan in capital markets14 hours ago
-
Punjab socio-economic registry desk setup at district council14 hours ago
-
SLIC, FFC launch game-Changer insurance partnership to strengthen agriculture16 hours ago