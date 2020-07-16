UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Car Sales Pick Up Speed But Still In Slow Lane

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

European car sales pick up speed but still in slow lane

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :European car sales climbed in June from May as consumers emerged from coronavirus lockdowns, but were still down by 22.3 percent from last year, an industry trade group said Thursday.

Sales hit their nadir in April, falling by 76 percent to just over 270,000 units sold as non-essential businesses in many European countries were shut to slow the spread of the virus.

Unit sales began to recover in May as many nations started to lift lockdown orders, but they were still down by over 50 percent from 2019.

Sales in June came in just short of 950,000 vehicles, according to the European automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA).

"Although dealerships opened for business again after lockdown measures were lifted, consumer demand did not fully recover last month," it said in a statement.

France was the only EU country to post an increase in sales over June 2019, with a 1.2 percent rise.

That "can be explained by the new incentives to stimulate sales of low-emission vehicles that were introduced by the French government at the beginning of June," the ACEA said.

Sales in Germany were down by a third while declining by 37 percent in Spain and 23 percent in Italy.

Among the major European manufacturers, Fiat-Chrysler and France's PSA, which are in the process of merging, both suffered 28 percent drops, well above the 22.3 percent average drop for June.

The only manufacturer to show an increase in sales was Volvo, which posted a 1.6 percent gain.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business France Vehicles Car Germany Spain Italy April May June 2019 Post From Government Industry Volvo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Flour price per kg goes up by Rs 6 in Karachi

4 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5, 426 with 257914 cases of Coron ..

31 minutes ago

PM says Diamer-Bhasha Dam to generate low-cost env ..

41 minutes ago

PCB announces Pepsi as Pakistan team partner

1 hour ago

UAE continues aid mission in Yemen

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 July 2020

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.