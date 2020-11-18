European car sales swerve lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :European car sales swerved lower again in October, industry data showed Wednesday, as countries began to tighten restrictions on businesses to battle the spread of coronavirus infections.

The drop came after the major manufacturing sector posted the first increase of the year in September, the European automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said.

"Registrations of new cars declined by 7.8 percent to 953,615 units last month, as several European governments reimposed restrictions to battle a second wave of the coronavirus," said the trade group.

Only Ireland and Romania posted increases.

The drop in sales was by 21 percent in Spain and 9.5 percent in France.

Over the first 10 months of the year, new car registrations were down 26.8 percent in the European Union.

"Ten months into the year the impact of Covid-19 on car demand remains unprecedented," the ACEA said.

The trade group said the industry has sold nearly 3 million less cars than during the same period last year, with its major markets all seeing more than 20 percent drops.

