Open Menu

European Car Sales Up 12.1% In January

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM

European car sales up 12.1% in January

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) New car registrations rose 12.1% in January on a yearly basis in the EU market, rebounding the slowdown in December 2023, the European automobile Manufacturers' Association said on Tuesday.

Last month, 851,690 units of cars were registered in the 27-member union, the group said.

All major European markets, including Germany (19.

1%), Italy (10.6%), France (9.2%), and Spain (7.3%), posted significant increases.

- Electric cars

Last month, among new car sales, the market share of electric-powered cars reached 10.9% versus 9.5% in January 2023.

Electric car registrations rose 28.9% to 92,741 units year-on-year in January.

Hybrid-electric car sales also increased by 23.5% over the same period to 245,068 units.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

France Car Germany Same Spain Italy January December Market Share

Recent Stories

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal ..

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt

42 minutes ago
 Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committee ..

Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..

46 minutes ago
 Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 ..

Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made ..

Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..

14 hours ago
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Q ..

Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..

14 hours ago
 Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

14 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

14 hours ago
 Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

14 hours ago
 CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match ..

CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..

14 hours ago
 Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach ..

Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business