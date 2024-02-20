European Car Sales Up 12.1% In January
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) New car registrations rose 12.1% in January on a yearly basis in the EU market, rebounding the slowdown in December 2023, the European automobile Manufacturers' Association said on Tuesday.
Last month, 851,690 units of cars were registered in the 27-member union, the group said.
All major European markets, including Germany (19.
1%), Italy (10.6%), France (9.2%), and Spain (7.3%), posted significant increases.
- Electric cars
Last month, among new car sales, the market share of electric-powered cars reached 10.9% versus 9.5% in January 2023.
Electric car registrations rose 28.9% to 92,741 units year-on-year in January.
Hybrid-electric car sales also increased by 23.5% over the same period to 245,068 units.
