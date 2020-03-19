UrduPoint.com
European Central Bank Brings 750 Bn Euro Bazooka To Virus Fightback

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:58 AM

The European Central Bank on Wednesday unexpectedly said it would spend 750 billion euros on "emergency" bond purchases, as it joined other central banks in stepping up efforts to contain the economic damage from the coronavirus

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ):The European Central Bank on Wednesday unexpectedly said it would spend 750 billion euros on "emergency" bond purchases, as it joined other central banks in stepping up efforts to contain the economic damage from the coronavirus.

The so-called Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme comes just six days after the ECB unveiled a big-bank stimulus package that failed to calm nervous markets, piling pressure on the bank to open the financial floodgates.

The $820-billion scheme to buy additional government and corporate bonds will only be concluded once the bank "judges that the coronavirus Covid-19 crisis phase is over, but in any case not before the end of the year," the ECB said in statement.

The decision came after the bank's 25-member governing council held emergency talks by phone late into the evening, following criticism the bank wasn't doing enough to shore up the eurozone economy.

"Extraordinary times require extraordinary action. There are no limits to our commitment to the euro," ECB chief Christine Lagarde tweeted.

The remarks echoed the legendary words of her predecessor Mario Draghi who in 2012 vowed to do "whatever it takes" to preserve the euro at the height of the region's sovereign debt crisis.

In a tweet, French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the ECB's "exceptional measures" and urged governments to back it up with fiscal action and "greater financial solidarity" in the 19-nation currency club.

Tokyo stocks opened more than two percent higher on news of the ECB's latest support package.

