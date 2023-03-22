European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde warns financial tensions may hit eurozone

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Frankfurt, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ):Recent financial turbulence could add to "downside risks" in the eurozone, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde warned Wednesday, while insisting policymakers remained focused on taming sky-high inflation.

The collapse of three regional US lenders and the enforced UBS buyout of Swiss rival Credit Suisse this month has plunged global markets into turmoil and triggered fears of a snowballing banking sector crisis.

Lagarde said the latest ECB forecasts -- which lowered inflation projections and raised the growth outlook for this year -- did not take into account the recent upheaval.

"Those tensions have added new downside risks and have made the risk assessment blurrier," she said in a speech in Frankfurt.

She added that there was "additional uncertainty" when it came to the ECB projections.

The ECB president insisted, however, that if the forecasts were confirmed, "we will still have ground to cover to make sure that inflation pressures are stamped out".

But faced with "high uncertainty", future decisions would depend on the data, she said, and refrained from making a commitment to raise rates further.

The market turmoil has left central bankers walking a tightrope between pushing on with their efforts to bring down stubbornly high inflation and seeking to ensure they do not worsen the upheaval.

Also speaking Wednesday, ECB board member Fabio Panetta acknowledged the challenge, saying "monetary policy must perform a difficult balancing act".

A series of "global shocks" had disrupted economies worldwide, said Panetta, who is seen as a policy "dove".

"We need to navigate between the risk of underreacting -- which could prolong the inflationary effects of these shocks -- and that of overreacting, which could turn volatility into instability." He also sounded a note of caution about central banks hiking interest rates while at the same time reducing liquidity through so-called "quantitative tightening", saying it could "make the policy adjustment bumpier".

Quantitative tightening, which the ECB has also embarked on, involves winding down massive balance sheets, swelled by years of anti-crisis measures, and is seen as another front in the fight against inflation.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent eurozone inflation soaring last year, the ECB embarked on an unprecedented campaign of monetary tightening, raising rates by 350 basis points since last July.

The Frankfurt-based institution hiked rates half a percentage point at its meeting last week, as planned, shrugging off calls to pause its tightening or slow the pace in response to the banking turmoil.

Declining energy prices in recent months have helped slow inflation to 8.5 percent in February, but this is still way above the ECB's two-percent target.

After two weeks of upheaval, markets have been recovering in recent days as pledges of government support soothed worries.