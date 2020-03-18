UrduPoint.com
European Central Bank Chief Expects EU Economy To Shrink By 5% Due To COVID-19 - Reports

European Central Bank Chief Expects EU Economy to Shrink by 5% Due to COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, has told the EU heads of state and government that an economic downturn over the COVID-19 pandemic might cause the bloc's economy to shrink by some 5 percent, German media reported on Wednesday, citing EU diplomats.

According to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, Lagarde expects a 2-10 percent hit to economic growth because of the COVID-19 containment measures being implemented across the European Union.

The newspaper further reported, this time citing the Central Bank's estimates, that if the downturn endures for one month, GDP growth will slow down by 2.

1 percent, causing the European economy to shrink by 1.3 percent.

The bank reportedly expects the containment measures to be in place for three months, thereby resulting in a growth slowdown of 5.8 percent in Europe and a the economy shrinking 5 percent.

Last week, Lagarde called upon the EU member states to adhere to a coordinated fiscal policy response in a bid to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Maarten Verwey, the director-general of the European Commission's Department of Economic and Financial Affairs, has warned that the pandemic could potentially cause a substantial recession in Europe that would not reverse until 2021.

