European Central Bank (ECB) Raises Eurozone GDP Growth Forecast for 2023 to 1% From 0.5%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The European Central Bank (ECB) raised its forecast for the growth of the eurozone economy in 2023 to 1% from 0.5% expected in December, the regulator said on Thursday.

At the same time, the GDP growth forecast for 2024 was reduced to 1.6% from the December estimate of 1.9%. The forecast for 2025 was also lowered to 1.6% from 1.8% expected in December.