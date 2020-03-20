European Central Bank (ECB) Sees 'considerable Decline' In Euro Area Activity
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 11:45 AM
The president of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde said Thursday that the novel coronavirus pandemic would lead to a "considerable decline" in economic activity in the euro area
Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ):The president of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde said Thursday that the novel coronavirus pandemic would lead to a "considerable decline" in economic activity in the euro area.
In an op-ed published in several European newspapers, Lagarde said that as governments imposed containment measures to slow contagion, "a large part of the economy is being switched off... as a result, economic activity across the euro area will decline considerably."