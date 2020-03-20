UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Central Bank (ECB) Sees 'considerable Decline' In Euro Area Activity

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 11:45 AM

European Central Bank (ECB) sees 'considerable decline' in euro area activity

The president of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde said Thursday that the novel coronavirus pandemic would lead to a "considerable decline" in economic activity in the euro area

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ):The president of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde said Thursday that the novel coronavirus pandemic would lead to a "considerable decline" in economic activity in the euro area.

In an op-ed published in several European newspapers, Lagarde said that as governments imposed containment measures to slow contagion, "a large part of the economy is being switched off... as a result, economic activity across the euro area will decline considerably."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Lead Euro Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan's coronavirus tally rises to 453

2 minutes ago

Olympic flame gets muted welcome in Japan as Games ..

16 minutes ago

1 in 4 (25%) Pakistanis claim that their case in c ..

18 minutes ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

22 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 20, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.