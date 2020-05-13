European Central Bank Expects Pandemic to Maintain Influence on Economic Outlook

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Central Bank (ECB) expects the coronavirus pandemic, which has rattled the manufacturing and service industry, to maintain its influence on the economy, the ECB said in a report issued Tuesday

"Economic activity in the euro area fell sharply in March 2020, as a result of the spread of the virus and measures implemented to contain it. Many countries around the world have introduced measures since March 2020, and the economic outlook will continue to be affected by the evolution of the pandemic, the associated containment measures and the policy response. At the current juncture, therefore, the economic outlook remains highly uncertain," the analysis, prepared by Roberto A.

De Santis, read.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on the economic activity both globally and in the euro area, the ECB said in its bulletin.

"Economic growth in the euro area will be severely undermined in the short term," the report said.

The growth in the region has been negatively impacted by several factors since the early 2018: the weaker global trade driven in part by international tensions and Brexit uncertainty; the decline in car output caused mainly by lower foreign demand; and, finally, the coronavirus.