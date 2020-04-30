European Central Bank Keeps Key Rate at Record Low of 0% - Press Release

The European Central Bank has kept the key rate at the record low level of zero percent, according to a press release issued Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The European Central Bank has kept the key rate at the record low level of zero percent, according to a press release issued Thursday.

"The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50% respectively," the ECB said.