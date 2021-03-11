European Central Bank Keeps Key Rate Unchanged at 0%

The European Central Bank (ECB) said on Thursday that its governing council decided to keep the key rate unchanged at zero percent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The European Central Bank (ECB) said on Thursday that its governing council decided to keep the key rate unchanged at zero percent.

The key rate stands at zero percent since March 2016.

"The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.

00%, 0.25% and -0.50% respectively," the ECB said in a press release.

The ECB expects the key rates to remain at their present or lower levels until inflation nears 2 percent.