UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Central Bank Keeps Key Rate Unchanged At 0%

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:36 PM

European Central Bank Keeps Key Rate Unchanged at 0%

The European Central Bank (ECB) said on Thursday that its governing council decided to keep the key rate unchanged at zero percent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The European Central Bank (ECB) said on Thursday that its governing council decided to keep the key rate unchanged at zero percent.

The key rate stands at zero percent since March 2016.

"The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.

00%, 0.25% and -0.50% respectively," the ECB said in a press release.

The ECB expects the key rates to remain at their present or lower levels until inflation nears 2 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank March 2016

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Sri Lankan Minister of Youth

26 minutes ago

China's auto exports further expand in February

22 minutes ago

Stray dog bites three children

22 minutes ago

14 outlaws held; drugs, valuables recovered

22 minutes ago

PTA directs service providers to immediately block ..

35 minutes ago

China's auto exports further expand in February

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.