European Central Bank launches 750 bn euro 'pandemic emergency' bond-buying scheme

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ):The European Central Bank on Wednesday announced a surprise 750-billion-euro scheme to purchase government and corporate bonds, as it joined other central banks in stepping up efforts to contain the economic damage from the coronavirus.

The so-called Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme will be temporary and last until the bank "judges that the coronavirus Covid-19 crisis phase is over, but in any case not before the end of the year", it said following an unscheduled phone call of the ECB's governing council.