European Central Bank Launches 750 Bn Euro 'pandemic Emergency' Bond-buying Scheme
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:58 AM
Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ):The European Central Bank on Wednesday announced a surprise 750-billion-euro scheme to purchase government and corporate bonds, as it joined other central banks in stepping up efforts to contain the economic damage from the coronavirus.
The so-called Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme will be temporary and last until the bank "judges that the coronavirus Covid-19 crisis phase is over, but in any case not before the end of the year", it said following an unscheduled phone call of the ECB's governing council.