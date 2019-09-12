European Central Bank launches measures to mitigate negative rate impact on banks

European Central Bank governors agreed Thursday to take measures to mitigate the impact of negative interest rates on commercial banks' earnings, a spokeswoman sai

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019):European Central Bank governors agreed Thursday to take measures to mitigate the impact of negative interest rates on commercial banks' earnings, a spokeswoman said.

Under the so-called "tiering" system, "part of banks' holdings of excess liquidity will be exempt from the negative deposit facility rate".

The move came as the ECB further lowered its deposit facility rate by10 basis points to -0.5 percent.