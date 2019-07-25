European Central Bank Maintains Main Refinancing Operations Interest Rate at 0%

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Central Bank (ECB) said Thursday in a press release it would keep the main refinancing operations interest rate at 0 percent, and maintain interest rate on the the deposit facility at -0.40 percent.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The European Central Bank (ECB) said Thursday in a press release it would keep the main refinancing operations interest rate at 0 percent, and maintain interest rate on the the deposit facility at -0.40 percent.

"At today's meeting the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) decided that the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.40% respectively," the press release read.