European Central Bank Raises Interest Rate By 25 Basis Points To 3.75%

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 07:14 PM

The European Central Bank on Thursday raised the interest rate on the main refinancing operations by 25 basis points from 3.5% to 3.75% per annum to cope with inflation in the European Union

"The Governing Council decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 25 basis points. Accordingly, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will be increased to 3.75%, 4.00% and 3.25% respectively, with effect from 10 May 2023," the regulator said in a statement.

In addition, the ECB expressed readiness to correct its instruments to slow down inflation in the bloc and bring it back to the 2% target over the medium term.

The regulator also announced its intention to reinvest the main payments from maturing securities under the pandemic emergency purchase program until at least the end of 2024.

The ECB also noted that the reduction of the balance of assets repurchased under the asset purchase program would average 15 billion euros ($16.5 billion) per month until the end of June 2023, while the banks' governing council expects the cessation of reinvestments under the program in July 2023.

