European Central Bank rushes to clear up Lagarde stumble on virus response

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ):The European Central Bank scrambled Friday to ease euro-zone jitters a day after president Christine Lagarde spectacularly failed to convince financial markets with big-bang measures against the corona virus shock.

In the first major test since she took office in November, Lagarde detailed a battery of interventions to cushion the impact of the virus on the economy.

But unlike the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, ECB policymakers stopped short of a headline interest cut.

Lagarde also raised eyebrows with her sometimes brusque tone -- notably loading crisis-fighting tasks "first and foremost" onto governments -- which seemed to mark a departure from predecessor Mario Draghi.

During the Italian's eight-year term, markets looked above all to the central bank for reassurance through events like the euro-zone sovereign debt crisis and Brexit.

Harshest of all was her declaration that the ECB is "not here to close spreads", or minimize the difference in yield on debt issued by highly-indebted euro-zone nations like Italy and benchmark bonds like Germany's.

The measure shot up in the wake of her conference, although it had retreated by Friday morning.