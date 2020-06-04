European Central Bank seen beefing up eurozone support as pandemic persists

(@FahadShabbir)

Most analysts expect the European Central Bank on Thursday to beef up its emergency bond-buying scheme with hundreds of billions of euros to weather the coronavirus pandemic, providing governments with the breathing space to decide their own response

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ):Most analysts expect the European Central Bank on Thursday to beef up its emergency bond-buying scheme with hundreds of billions of euros to weather the coronavirus pandemic, providing governments with the breathing space to decide their own response.

While some policymakers have called on the ECB to abandon its self-imposed limits on buying government debt to stoke growth and inflation, the meeting of governors on Thursday is the first since Germany's Constitutional Court ruled that the central bank's powers should be reined in.

"Rarely has the case for the ECB to scale up its monetary stimulus been as strong as it is right now," said Berenberg bank economist Holger Schmieding.

Schmieding and many other analysts predict governors will boost the 750-billion-euro ($839-billion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) decided in March by a further 500 billion euros.

But with only around one-third of the existing corporate and government debt-buying ammunition used up by May 31, any announcements on Thursday "will count more as a signal than a genuine economic stimulus," he added.

"Still, signals count, especially in times of heightened uncertainty." ECB board member Isabel Schnabel reiterated last week that the "size but also the composition and duration" of PEPP could all be increased, with some analysts forecasting an extension from the end of this year to September 2021.

As well as possible policy moves on Thursday, eyes will be on the latest quarterly growth and inflation forecasts from ECB staff, as January-March figures were compiled before the virus struck.

ECB chief Christine Lagarde last week predicted that the eurozone economy would contract by between eight and 12 percent in 2020, before an anticipated strong rebound next year.