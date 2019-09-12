European Central Bank sees further rate cuts, drops forecast for new hikes

Governors of the European Central Bank said Thursday they expected key interest rates to stay at their current levels or even go lower until stubbornly low inflation reaches their targeted rate of just under two percent

The warning that new rate cuts could still be in the offing came as theECB further dropped its deposit facility rate by 10 basis points to -0.50 percent.