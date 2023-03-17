European Central Bank sticks to planned rate hike despite turmoil

The European Central Bank stuck to a planned interest rate increase Thursday as it remained laser-focused on battling sky-high inflation despite market turmoil over fears of a widening banking crisis

Frankfurt, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ):The European Central Bank stuck to a planned interest rate increase Thursday as it remained laser-focused on battling sky-high inflation despite market turmoil over fears of a widening banking crisis.

The bank's half percentage point increase was its sixth in a row and it said there was "more ground to cover", although it signalled a potentially dovish turn, dropping language about the need to raise rates "significantly" going forward.

US and European stock markets wavered at first, with Wall Street opening in the red, but rebounded as investors digested the ECB's statement.

US stocks also closed solidly higher after a consortium of major banks announced a $30 billion rescue package for embattled lender First Republic.

European policymakers had faced calls to slow their aggressive hiking campaign after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the United States, the sector's biggest failures since the 2008 financial crisis.

Fears of contagion have spread to Europe, with a market rout forcing Credit Suisse to tap a financial lifeline from the Swiss central bank.

After its share price crumbled on Wednesday, Switzerland's second biggest bank, already battling multiple scandals, sought to stave off the latest crisis by announcing it would borrow up to $54 billion from the country's central bank.

Its shares soared more than 30 percent at the open Thursday, and European stock markets rose.