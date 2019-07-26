UrduPoint.com
European Central Bank Survey Shows Inflation Expectations Slipping

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 04:38 PM

European Central Bank survey shows inflation expectations slipping

Financial experts' forecasts of eurozone inflation in the coming years are ebbing further from the European Central Bank's target of just below 2.0 percent, a survey published Friday showed

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ):Financial experts' forecasts of eurozone inflation in the coming years are ebbing further from the European Central Bank's target of just below 2.0 percent, a survey published Friday showed.

The sombre outlook for price growth -- the yardstick for the ECB's mandated objective of price stability in the single-currency bloc -- in part prompted policymakers to tee up multiple inflation-boosting policies at a meeting Thursday.

Along with lingering low inflation readings, the quarterly Survey of Professional Forecasters (SPF) "led the governing council to these proposals" for a potential interest rate cut in September and relaunch of mass bond-buying, ECB president Mario Draghi said in a press conference following the huddle.

Forecasts for inflation among the experts surveyed fell by 0.1 percentage point in each of the coming three years.

They now see 1.3 percent price growth this year, 1.4 percent in 2020 and 1.5 percent in 2021, with a longer-term outlook of 1.7 percent.

Come September, the ECB will be armed with a new set of its own quarterly economic forecasts.

Central bank staffers' projections for June were slightly more optimistic than the latest survey.

Expectations in the poll for so-called "core" inflation -- which excludes more volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices -- also fell 0.1 percent in each year to 2021.

