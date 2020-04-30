UrduPoint.com
European Central Bank's 'ready' To Ramp Up Pandemic Bond-buying

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:31 PM

European Central Bank's 'ready' to ramp up pandemic bond-buying

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ):The European Central Bank's governing council held key rates at historic lows Thursday and said it stood ready to ramp up its massive pandemic stimulus package, a spokesman said.

As expected, the Frankfurt institution held the rate on its main refinancing operations at zero, on its marginal lending facility at 0.

25 percent and its deposit facility rate at -0.5 percent.

The governing council made no tweaks to its newly launched 750-billion-euro pandemic emergency bond-buying scheme set to run until the end of the year, but said it was "fully prepared to increase the size" and adjust its composition if needed.

The ECB also announced fresh incentives to encourage banks to keep lending to households and companies to avoid credit drying up.

